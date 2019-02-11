Editor:
I want to thank all the ER nurses and doctor who attended me. I had a massive heart attack and I was given excellent care. I was rush to cardiac where Dr. Pareena Bilkoo performed two stents into my artery. Nurse Tammi and two other nurses were in to help with the stents. Laure, Winsome, Shelby, Grace and Marilyn were some of the nurses who took excellent care of me.after the surgery.
I can't remember all the nurses who helped me. I can't say enough about Englewood Community. Hospital. You feel like a princess while you are there.
Thanks to Dr. Raja for coming to see me. Dr. Sharma is the greatest doctor there is. He. came every day.
So I say thank you to all who helped me out. Englewood Community Hospital is awesome.
June Webb
Englewood
