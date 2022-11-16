Sept, 30th, my husband and I were in a bad auto accident. We were transported to Shore Point Hospital in Port Charlotte by an ambulance from Lakeland, Florida which was assisting the local EMS. In attendance was an EMT named Brian, from Lakeland.
After a quick assessment in the E.R. we were sent to the waiting room around 7:30 p.m. There were approximately 75-plus people also waiting to be seen.
Having had two bad in hospital experiences prior, I had definite reservations about our upcoming care. Much to my surprise the intake of patients to be seen was totally organized, caring and professionally done. My husband had his shirt cut off in the ambulance and sat bare chested in the waiting room. The security guard even came over and said, "Sir you look cold, would you like a blanket?" How nice was that!
A special thank you to all the workers who worked to restore power and water in our communities. Special thanks to the Red Cross, Salvation Army and other volunteers who came forth to provide food, water and shelter. You are so appreciated beyond measure!
About one week after the accident we contacted our primary care doctor for a follow up appointment. We were told that since we were automobile accident victims they would not see us as they had trouble collecting money from the insurance companies. Being the largest medical provider in SW Florida, what is that about? We have used this provider for over 20 years, so that was downright insulting.
