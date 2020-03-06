Editor:
The economy is booming. The stock market is soaring to new records virtually every week, thanks to Donald Trump.
But wait, here’s the rest of the story. The Treasury Department just reported that the federal deficit swelled to more than $1 trillion in 2019 and the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office is predicting that the $1 trillion deficits will continue for the next 10 years. The debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 98%! Remarkably this sea of red ink is occurring during the boom years when the country’s deficits should be shrinking, so we can borrow when the economy inevitably will dip into a recession. Ironically, one of Trump's campaign pledges was to erase the entire deficit.
What’s more, he touts being responsible for “The greatest Economy in American history”. The facts: last year, the GDP grew at a modest 2.3%, far short of his campaign prediction of 4%. Despite the Trump tax cuts, the IRS collected a record $806.5 billion in the last quarter, so lack of revenue isn’t a legitimate excuse for the deficit. The obvious reason: out of control spending! This massive debt will be passed onto future generations to pay off. (Paraphrased from The Week Magazine, Feb. 14, 2020)
Does this sound familiar? It’s the same way Trump ran his many bankrupted companies, using other people’s money (i.e. loans) to create a mirage of successes, until the lenders came knocking and the loans went into default. Indeed, there truly is no free lunch.
Robert Reed
Punta Gorda
