Editor:
Just wanted to let you know how much we enjoy “The Daily Sun.” We have been snowbirds from the Finger Lakes of New York from December-March in this great community of Englewood for the past 11-12 years.
During this past winter season my distance eyesight began to deteriorate. Not knowing where to turn I took the advice of one of our hometown residents who winter here as well.
Our choice was the Surgery Center at St. Andrews in Venice. Dr. Alan Knapp and staff performed the cataract surgery. My operation went smoothly and well beyond my expectations. I cannot thank the staff at St. Andrews enough for their excellent care and services.
John S Babbitt
Englewood
