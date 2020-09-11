Editor:

I was having difficulty with wiring on a new generator. Desperate, I stopped by several businesses. At Empire Electric Service, 18380 Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte, my name was taken by a young lady who copied the diagrams and who said someone will get in touch.

An electrician name Jeff called and agreed to meet with me. With his help, the generator is wired and is ready for work.

Kudos to Jeff and to Empire Electric Service. I could not have done it without you.

Steve Thomas

Port Charlotte

