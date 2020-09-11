Editor:
I was having difficulty with wiring on a new generator. Desperate, I stopped by several businesses. At Empire Electric Service, 18380 Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte, my name was taken by a young lady who copied the diagrams and who said someone will get in touch.
An electrician name Jeff called and agreed to meet with me. With his help, the generator is wired and is ready for work.
Kudos to Jeff and to Empire Electric Service. I could not have done it without you.
Steve Thomas
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.