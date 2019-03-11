Editor:
Our mother, Eunice Albritton, a lifelong resident of Gasparilla/Placida, spent her last days in Englewood Community Hospital under the watchful eyes of staff, who were not only concerned about her care but also ours.
I cannot say enough good things about everyone we came in contact with while there. The doctor and nursing staff, on all levels, were exemplary. The cleaning staff could not have been more caring and conscientious, as well as the volunteers.
Englewood Community Hospital has changed tremendously over the years. Our family would like to thank all for your care and treatment of our mother.
We would also like to thank those in the community who thought about our mother. The Albritton Family (formerly of Placida).
Garry Albritton
Sanford
