Editor:
Three cheers to Sam Garrison for wanting to make school board members a volunteer position in Florida. About 61% of the states appear to have no problem getting qualified people. It is long overdue here.
I was honored to be elected a school board member in New Jersey for many years. We also were state mandated to build a new school, which involved untold hours of commitment for the benefit of our children. It was not a salaried position and we were blessed with highly competent, caring people from all professions.
We are paying taxes for folks who choose to send their kids to private schools, and yet the public school teachers are buying needed supplies from their own pockets. If someone runs for a school board position, it ought to be for the right reasons, and not an additional income or stepping-stone to some other goal.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
