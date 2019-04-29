Editor:

We attended last night's first "Movie in the Park" at the new, "incredibly beautiful" Braves stadium.

We went with excitement, it was a weather perfect night and the 30th anniversary of the movie to be shown, "Field of Dreams." This happens to be one of our favorite movies of all time, as the movie was filmed in my husband's hometown of Dyersville, Iowa.

Anticipating a fun and nostalgic night we asked two couples to join us.

Here's what we experienced. Friendly greeters, security and wait staff. The movie started promptly at 6:30; the sound system and huge screen were ideal.

The positives end there.

The Tiki Hut crowd grew louder unaware there was a movie playing. Children went screaming and running through rows and rows of seats sometimes falling and sometimes throwing objects and food. Unapologetic parents seemed to ignore their children as they turned their heads and continued to allow their children to run free.

I would strongly encourage anyone wanting to watch a movie in the Braves new park to wait until there is a bit more focus on the "movie." Without that, it's just a free-for-all for parents, children and adults to scream and shout.

Might be best to just "play ball."

Jo Vorwald

North Port

