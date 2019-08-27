Editor:
Trump, the great negotiator, is deep into negotiations with China and he believes they are ready to capitulate on the terms laid out by Trump. Unfortunately, the great negotiator has forced himself into a corner where is must now compromise, push harder or blame someone else. As we have seen with NAFTA, Trump the bully accomplishes very little to help America but a lot to show how bad a negotiator he really is.
He will fail because is does not understand business (six bankruptcies), understand politics (is being played by North Korea) is treated as an idiot by Russia and every other dictator and finally actually believes that every other country in the world thinks he is a stable genius. Why would anyone take his negotiating skills seriously. Unfortunately, Trump cannot declare bankruptcy, blame Obama, take them to court but he can start a war.
Here is what is going to happen with his negotiating strategy. China will actually influence the 2020 election and help defeat Trump. With a 43% approval rate even with a strong economy, what do you think will happen with a bad economy? Every decision Trump makes is for instant gratification but China is in it for the long term and they have time Trump does not.
It’s time for the Trump’s supporters to finally understand that the great businessman and negotiator is just another con man and a bully. Trump is like a billboard, he looks good from the front but there is nothing behind.
George Baillie
North Port
