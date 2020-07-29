Editor:
As I read the letters written to you, I stop and realize who the great, honest people of our county are.
They are the people who write letters to you that the person with average intelligence can comprehend. Many letter writers use magiloquent language as if to be writing to college professors with PHD's. Few people can comprehend what idea they are trying to get across to the reader. They are only trying to impress people reading their letters that their intelligence is superior. People must learn to write to the level of the reader.
The great people in this country are those who judge themselves before they judge someone else.
The great people are those who understand why people do the things they do and try to help them.
The great people are forgiving and do not hold grudges.
The people who divide this country are the journalists who spin the news to make individuals they don't agree with look bad.
Their journalism is biased.
Bill Smiley
Englewood
