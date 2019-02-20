Editor:
I would like to reach out and thank the fine staff of Charlotte County Animal Control.
I unfortunately had to call them twice in one week, on two different types of calls involving wildlife, each very disturbing.
Sarah and Tracy were not only sympathetic and caring but very professional in assisting me.
I especially would like to thank and give appreciation to the officers who have to experience and handle such difficult calls. They are truly here for the residents of Charlotte County, and I personally would not have been able to handle my situation without them.
Shelley Barber
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.