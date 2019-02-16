Editor:
Might it be that the local supersized tabloids have backed off incessant Trump-trashing since the State of the Union speech? It appears to be so in the local Sun publication.
It was a hell of a speech, free press notwithstanding. God bless America.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
