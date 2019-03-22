Editor:
The members of Hope Lutheran Church wish to extend thanks to Gulf Cove and the surrounding community for a successful flea market sponsored by the Women of Hope.
First we must thank the members and friends of Hope who so generously donated their time, useful treasures, baked goods and food. A special thanks to Caddy Cart of North Port for the use of a golf cart for the day. Your generosity saved the day for many folks who need help carrying their treasures.
The Hope Flea Market has been in existence for 30 years, happening on the second Saturday in February. We are blessed that each year the community turns out to support our efforts.
All proceeds from the sales of food, baked goods, vendor spaces and boutique are returned to the community. In the past we have donated to Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Back Pack Kidz, Agape Flights, the Jesus Loves You Ministry for the Homeless, and projects for Homeless Education in Charlotte County.
Our mission at Hope is to serve God and share Christ's love with all. Thanks, Charlotte County, for your support in that mission.
Kristine Hinterberg
Port Charlotte
