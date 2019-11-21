Editor:
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club held its annual Holiday Bazaar last Saturday (Nov. 9) at the Rotonda West Community Center. As a member of this group I just want to thank the many, many people who came and bought our homemade cookies, crafts and baked goods.
It was a fun and very productive day which raised a good amount of money for our local charities and for scholarships for Lemon Bay High students. With more than 100 women giving their time and talent, it was a wonderful event. We are looking forward to next year's bazaar! Thank you neighbors for your support.
Gwen Grace
Rotonda West
