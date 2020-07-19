Editor:
Pleased that Michael Barone used GI Generation instead of "Greatest Generation." It could be called "Segregation Generation."
"While the GI Bill's language did not specifically exclude African American veterans from its benefits, it was structured in a way that ultimately shut doors for the 1.2 million black veterans who had bravely served their country during World War II, in segregated ranks (www.history.com)." It has been said that this is one of the reasons for the huge wealth gap between black families and other families. The G.I. Generation (Nixon, Kennedy, Johnson) gave us the Vietnam War.
The Silent Generation is 1928-1945. It could be called the "Integration Generation." The Baby Boom Generation (Boomers) started nine months after August 1945. There were 2.9 million babies born in 1945. And, 3.4 million babies born in 1946 almost a 20% increase.
My first wife born in 1939 in Montgomery, Alabama participated in the "Bus Boycott" of 1955.
Donald S. Tiedeman
Port Charlotte
