It was hilarious to watch CNN and MSNBC in the days after the Mueller report was issued. After two years of screaming all day every day about Russia, Russia, collusion, collusion, and crimes, crimes, crimes, they had nothing to say. They have so much egg on their faces from the constant stream of fake news and failed attempts to bring down this president, they can hardly sputter.
Only someone with Donald Trump's combative personality could have made so much progress while fending off these daily attacks.
To quote Victor Davis Hanson, “This Mueller investigation that we have is not in isolation. We had, remember, from the day Trump was elected we were told the election machines were flawed, we were going to sue. And then there was a group, remember we were told about the Electoral College, and we were told we had to overturn the electors. And then we went to the 25th Amendment that Trump was unbalanced. And that didn’t work. And then we went to the emoluments clause, he profited even though his businesses had lost a billion dollars. And then we’ve gone to Mueller. And so there’s a slow motion if you will, I don’t want to be too psychodramatic like MSNBC gets. But there is sort of a slow motion coup to overturn the elections.”
Some Democrats and officials in the DOJ and the FBI must pay a price for this near-treasonous behavior and for engaging in the greatest political scandal in our history.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
