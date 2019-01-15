Editor:
Reference: "Obscene words, obscene actions which is worse?" by Leonard Pitts.
I was totally disgusted by the publication of the "foul language" which Leonard Pitts chose to use in his viewpoint. While referring to "Congresswoman" Rep. Rashida Tlaib comment, "impeach the motherf------," he chose not to spell it out.
However, the foul language cited used by President Trump or other Republicans was clearly spelled out. Did Leonard Pitts really think readers could not figure out the cited foul language by Trump or the Republicans without spelling out the obscene words? Also, Pitts failed to identify Tlaib as a Democrat for those readers who are not informed.
The publication of this article in this newspaper has sunk to a new low. If this is supposed to be an article by a "good" columnist, I am beginning to understand why they call newspapers "rags."
Sylvia Van Dyke
Englewood
