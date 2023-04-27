When I was nine years old in 1955, I loved the Brooklyn Dodgers.
When they defeated the dreaded Yankees that year in the World Series, I was living on cloud nine. Unfortunately, in 1957 Walter O’Malley, the owner, moved the team to Los Angeles and broke the heart of an 11-year-old boy. Los Angeles gave him the land in Chavez Ravine, and agreed to build him a stadium. This was my introduction to money and greed controlling my beloved game.
Permit me to explain how avarice continued to erode my interest in Major League Baseball. In 1968, I began my teaching career with a salary of $6,050 for the school year. A major league rookie’s salary that year was comparable. This year, a teacher’s annual salary is $56,000 to $58,000, while the rookie’s salary is $570,450. This is 10 times more than the person who is teaching your child to read, and in many instances molding his or her character.
Another reason for abandoning the game is the absence of allegiance to a team or a city. It doesn’t matter what name appears on the jersey, a player will jump the following year to another team just for the money.
As a point of contrast, Gil Hodges, Brooklyn first baseman, moved his family to the borough, just to live among the fans who supported the team. Gil’s wife, Joan, 96, still lives in the same house today.
