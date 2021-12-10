As we watch as God’s natural creation in Charlotte County is destroyed, and replaced with nothing but more eye pollution, there’s no shortage of blame for it. The developers and builders; our board of commissioners; our zoning board; our chambers of commerce; our realtor associations; and “our” newspaper, are the perpetrators. Their united push for more and more construction, is driven by one factor – financial gain. It’s what they treasure. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also – Matthew 6:21.
To these entities, there can never, ever be enough development. Our natural resources, and our quality of life, are simply collateral damage to them. Still, they pretend that that they care about our county, including its appearance. All we have to do is use the senses that God has given us to know otherwise. When you look over Charlotte County what do you see? I see land being bulldozed everywhere, and in its place thousands of apartments and condos, and huge residential sub-divisions, which add nothing to the county’s appearance.
This deliberate overdevelopement strategy is resulting in a large population increase; more vehicles on our roads; greater pollution in every form including visual; and unchecked destruction of our natural resources and habitats. All for the love of money. All the while, we have U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte which cannot make any Top 500 list for anything.
Unfortunately, your pathetically lame response to all of these concerns is always “our weather is nice.”
