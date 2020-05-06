Editor:
With all the changes we're all dealing with right now. I know it is a tough time for all, especially for small businesses.
I really have a problem with the big bail-outs. After reading the article on Allegiant Airlines getting their cut of the taxpayer-funded money, I wonder how much of it will be funneled through the Sunseeker project and other projects like it for other large corporations. But, we'll never know because Mr. Wonderful slashed all of the Attorney General's oversight committee to cover his tracks.
Back to the airlines, they should have to change their practices to get any money. Quit making seats small and closer together. And how can a flight be $124 one day and the poor fella who has to book an emergency flight with one or two days notice pay $700 or $800. It's criminal. I'm just sayin'.
M. B. Hughes
North Port
