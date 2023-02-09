I have lived in south Florida for over half of my life and watched in horror as paradise has been paved over. The greedy out of state developers are a slave to the almighty dollar and act accordingly.
The real culprit in destroying paradise is the local government, mainly the planning, permitting, and economic development departments. They are violating their own master land use plan. Their job was to protect the local environment against over development, they failed. Even the feeling of paradise has been destroyed.
Building a massive apartment complex next to a Rookery will destroy the natural environment of all the wildlife species in the area.
Part of the blame goes to the Chamber of Commerce and the redevelopment organizations that entice businesses to move to paradise and pave it over.
When I first came to south Florida in the 1960s, in the summer time with lack of people, you could fire a cannon down U.S. 41 and no one would hear it. Now, still no one would hear it because of all the noise from sirens, construction, traffic and air planes. Noise pollution.
Also, allowing the mining of sulfates/nitrates in south Florida is an environmental disaster. It is polluting our drinking water, rivers, promotes algae blooms, and the major cause of the destructive fish killing Red Tide, polluting of the natural environmental.
In conclusion, paving over and destroying paradise is caused by over development in pursuing monetary greed with the supported of our local governments.
