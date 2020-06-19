Editor:
The mantra and reason for war after war, the expenditure of trillions over 50 years has been… no more appeasement!
A rabble, with undefined goals, is in some instances burning and looting, tearing down statues and taking over areas of Seattle, declaring a new nation, building a wall.
The economy has been shut down and people shut in. Forty million newly unemployed, small entrepreneurs, last light of America, devastated. The stock market rockets, and the Federal Reserve stokes with extra trillions of keystroke dollars. The U.S. is drowning in debt: government and individual. We don’t pay debt; the formula for solvency includes devaluing people’s efforts.
The system is rigged, 5% own 90% and the 5% own the “fake” media. Only 40% of Americans work. True wealth is sweat equity. Few sweat in America; you make the most speculating.
We have $1.6 trillion in college debt; spend 100’s of billions a year on schools. The educated, demonstrate their profound ignorance. Talking heads say, “The solution is education.” Education means brainwashing.
What America has produced is uneducated (even with universal opportunity for education) barbaric, sit on your butt, disenfranchised, attitude-challenged individuals; we need millions to cross the border to work while importing millions of high-tech workers.
Because of government advantaged unions and regulations, industry died. Millions of unemployed, deteriorating, obsolete people exist.
It is not a race riot, it is the beginning of national insanity, the fruits of a failed system run by greedy and stupid people.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.