Editor:
The green energy program of the Democrats includes banning fossil fuels, which obviously means the end of airplanes and ships and freighters at sea. The electricity to power automobiles and trains and all appliances and lighting will have to be produced by windmills and solar panels, a ridiculous concept. How can anyone seriously suggest this?
Modern civilization began to collapse when the first electric utility, reacting to the hoax of global warming, installed windmills in order to promote a cowardly, woke image, and that created a thread that led to the actions of the “summer of love” mayor of Seattle, who ceded part of her city to a mob. Utility executives are certainly aware that fossil fuels ushered in modern civilization, with its high standard of living and its doubling of life spans. They are also aware of the difference in the economics of windmills vs. fossil fuels.
As to climate change, we are in a period of modest global warming, which has raised global temperatures 1.8 degrees F since 1900, when the Little Ice Age ended, and seas have been rising for over 10,000 years. The panic over these natural occurrences is completely unwarranted and possibly somewhat calculated.
Now suddenly, many politicians and millions of ordinary Americans are afraid to express their fear and dismay as riots consume local businesses, and historical monuments are destroyed in city after city almost all run by Democrats, who are standing by seemingly helpless or in support of this rampage.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.