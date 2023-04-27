A suggestion for Vladimir Putin. Since you have complete control over the Russian media simply declare victory in expunging all the (fake) Nazis from Ukraine and restored peace to the Ukrainians. Proclaim that you have again saved the world from a war. Then leave Ukraine!
Putin is Russia’s Fox News. He knows the truth but spreads the lie. Sounds like someone we all know?
Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a short walk to being psychotic and should not be in any decision-making position. But as nutty as she is she cannot touch the completely off the wall as Sidney Powell, surely a candidate for an asylum. Perhaps she flew in on one of those balloons.
Julie Pancelli, the Publix heiress has donated $3,000,000 towards facilitating the January 6th insurrection.
Thanks Julie, we could not have gotten along without you.
Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, has spoken. He sent all the Capitol tapes to Tucker Carlson. Now there’s an unbiased, even handed total liar if ever there was one. How can he possibly have any self respect.. He was totally aware that the 2020 election was true, fair and honest but espoused the Trumpian nonsense for years contributing as best he could to the national divide.
But he was not alone. As long as The Fox News was making money they were to continue to question the election if not to downright contradict it.
And then there was DeSantis. Our leader for a "free Florida." Passing laws to counter anyone who disagrees.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.