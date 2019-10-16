Editor:

Recently, in the letters to the editor, two letters were submitted about "climate change," "the greenhouse effect," or "global warming." One was dated Oct. 6 and the other Oct. 7. The one dated the 6th was woefully under researched. Hopefully, your readers will develop some urgency regarding the crisis our earth faces from the letter dated the 7th. Please read this letter.

When supporters of our uninformed president are asked when "the greenhouse effect" was first discovered, they will say without hesitation "the 1970s" or "the 1980s". If they would just go to Wikipedia or its equivalent and look up John Tyndall, they might come to see how off base they are. Tyndall, was an Irish/English physicist who determined in 1860 that certain gasses absorbed and retained heat similar to a greenhouse or a car in the sun. He found that water vapor (evaporated water) was the most effective greenhouse gas, and methane and carbon dioxide were the next two most effective greenhouse gasses.

And I want to assure the author of the letter printed on the 6th, John Tyndall was not a socialist. Nor was he a Democrat or a politician. He was a scientist doing what scientists do: doing his best to help people understand the world/the universe around them. And, now, as informed people look back at what he uncovered, he was probably one of the most important scientists of all.

Rik Jimison

North Port

