In the Oct 13th editorial “Steube faces challenger for Congress” The Daily Sun appropriately points out that the incumbent has been an arrogant, gun-toting, self-serving, extremely right-wing, Big Lie-supporting politician who has consistently voted against the interests of his constituents, not even deeming to grant an interview with his local newspaper. Over two terms, Steube is 0 for 88 in legislation he sponsored or co-sponsored with a Republican colleague and he consistently voted NO on even bipartisan legislation. Steube, a veteran, even voted against the PACT Act which became law in August, helping veterans suffering from serious health effects of Burn Pit exposure.


