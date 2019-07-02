Editor:
I found the article in Sunday's Sun about greyhounds and racing very interesting. It's interesting to me in that the folks involved with adopting out the retirees didn't appear to be ecstatic about Amendment 13 passing. It sounded as if their box of crayons were all sunny yellow.
Consider this: Gestation time for dogs is give or take 63 days which can translate into several litters a year. Also, there is more than one puppy in a litter. Surely, not all of those puppies are going to be money winning racers, which of course is their whole purpose. So, what happens to the puppies that are not good winning material? Having been involved with lure coursing (done for fun not money) I know that all sighthounds are not interested in the chase.
The article seems to only address retirees. Maybe the Sun reporter could do a bit more investigating into the other side of dog racing. Perhaps then we may have to add another crayon to that box, a black one.
Thank you, Florida voters, for passing Amendment 13, an issue that should have been addressed years ago.
Pat Venuto
Port Charlotte
