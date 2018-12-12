Editor:
I am not a "letter to the editor writer." We take our lumps, grumble and swear a little and get on with our lives.
But something arrived in the mail earlier this week that has us so disgusted and frustrated that we can understand people going postal. Our early Christmas greeting was the Charlotte County real estate tax bill.
Last year, our house was assessed at $122,000. We applied for a $50,000 homestead exemption in June 2017 and received notification that it was granted as of January 2018. We only received the "exemption" for the last three months of this year. When asked in June 1028 why the exemption didn't show on that bill, we were told that everything would be recalculated and we would receive the full value of our exemption in our December 2018 bill. In the meantime, the assessed value of the property kept going up.
We just looked at the new tax bill and our property has been reassessed to $166,000. We couldn't get that much for the house if we put it on the market, but maybe the county would like to buy it. Forty-four thousand dollars appreciation in one year? Really? That increase, of course, totally wipes out our exemption.
C'mon, Charlotte County. If we were able to comfortably pay our taxes to begin with when the property was assessed at $122,000, we wouldn't have requested the exemption. The greed of this county is just unimaginable.
Christine Levine
Port Charlotte
