Sadly Ms Griner, A world champion and WNBA player has to come to the realization that she, like anyone, is accountable for their actions. Many countries in the world have strict laws governing drugs being brought into or out of their borders . In fact 16 countries laws are so strict that even a small amount can send you to prison for life. Five of those countries, you will lose your life. One of those you could be executed on the spot.
It's a good idea to know the laws of the country you're traveling to, certainly so if you partake drugs.
I get the plight of Ms Griner and her followers, family, friends and anyone who has someone locked abroad for the same reasons. But should the U.S. government advocate for her release? She broke that country's laws and also a vast part of our own U.S. laws. Not the same as a Marine or agent of the U.S. government exchange. Let me remind you, If you are transporting drugs on a plane in the U.S. and are found with said drugs, you can go to prison OK?
I'm truly sorry about Ms Griner's predicament and it's sorrowful she didn't "check her bags."
When I was a kid, I got myself into trouble and was taken to the local jail where I was allowed to call my father to come get me. He asked me how did I get there. I told him I got myself into this. Well he said, get yourself out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.