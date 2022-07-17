Editor:

Sadly Ms Griner, A world champion and WNBA player has to come to the realization that she, like anyone, is accountable for their actions. Many countries in the world have strict laws governing drugs being brought into or out of their borders . In fact 16 countries laws are so strict that even a small amount can send you to prison for life. Five of those countries, you will lose your life. One of those you could be executed on the spot.

It's a good idea to know the laws of the country you're traveling to, certainly so if you partake drugs.

I get the plight of Ms Griner and her followers, family, friends and anyone who has someone locked abroad for the same reasons. But should the U.S. government advocate for her release? She broke that country's laws and also a vast part of our own U.S. laws. Not the same as a Marine or agent of the U.S. government exchange. Let me remind you, If you are transporting drugs on a plane in the U.S. and are found with said drugs, you can go to prison OK?

I'm truly sorry about Ms Griner's predicament and it's sorrowful she didn't "check her bags."

When I was a kid, I got myself into trouble and was taken to the local jail where I was allowed to call my father to come get me. He asked me how did I get there. I told him I got myself into this. Well he said, get yourself out.

Thomas Cook

Port Charlotte

