A letter published on Dec. 28 accusing President Trump of violating campaign laws for “paying those women” ends by asking a question: “How would Republicans have responded if Obama had done all this? Come on, be honest.”
I will be more than happy to answer your question, and will do so honestly.
About 20 years ago, people like you and members of your party taught us two things. Those two things were:
What a person does in their private life is none of our business; and as long as his wife (in that case, Hillary) was OK with what was going on, who are we to judge?
So to answer your question, we are simply applying the same rules you set for us 20 years ago to the current occupant of the White House.
Honest.
We didn’t make these rules. You did.
We’re just following them.
Bruce Davis
Deep Creek
