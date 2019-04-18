Editor:
We’re putting kids in prison just a few miles down the road.
A few hours south and east of Punta Gorda is a federal “emergency shelter” which currently houses over 1,300 migrant children under the age of 18. These incarcerated young people are guilty of the crime of making the long and perilous trek north to escape gang violence in their home countries. There are plans to expand the Homestead shelter to house children from the now closed facility in Tornillo, Texas.
Since the Homestead facility is located on federal land, it does not have to comply with state standards regarding the care of children. Efforts by elected officials to tour the facility have been denied by staff of Health and Human Services. Three Florida congresswomen who were denied access claim the denial is illegal, citing a recently passed law which prohibits restricting congressional oversight access.
A group called “Witness Tornillo: Target Homestead” continues daily protests and provides updated information on their Facebook page as they seek justice for the incarcerated children. The Miami Herald has also written in detail about this facility and the children held there.
It is unfortunate we have not read about this situation in our local Sun.
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
