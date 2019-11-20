Editor:
Do you have issues with Florida prisons? Has one of your loved ones been thratened or beaten by prison guards?
If so, we would love to hear from you. Our group is PAPA (People Against Prison Abuse). All inmates should be safe while incarcerated. Look us up on Facebook and request to join.
Dawn Darling
Englewood
