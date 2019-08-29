Editor:
I live next to Grove City walking park. This is a real disgrace for our once peaceful neighborhood. We now have dead plants by the hundreds, irrigation system broken and spewing water everywhere but on the plants and trees. Trees leaning and dying. And the gazebo.
Nice for the homeless to camp out in. And the other nice touch, removal of the garbage cans. Now we have trash wherever the person wants to leave it. And the piles of doggie doodoo.
This park is in no way helpful to anyone. Whoever paid for this should put it in their backyard.
If our taxes are going to this so-called park in any way, we deserve a big refund.
Ashamed in Grove City.
Marilyn Moore
Englewood
