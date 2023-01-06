I’ve lived in this area of Florida longer than any other state. I lived in Venice before the Intracoastal Waterway was dug and when the Ringling Brothers Circus still wintered here. This area has always been my home. Even when I lived somewhere else, this is where my heart was.
Now, my heart is breaking. There is too much development for Florida’s fragile ecology. I remember my mother telling me in the early '90s, there was a huge concern about not having enough potable water. What happened to that concern? Did it disappear over 30 years? Or are we ignoring it? Florida now tops the list for the most polluted lakes in the U.S.
There were two things in today’s paper (Dec. 31st) that are contributing to my breaking heart. One is the article titled “Grand Tree Protections Could Be Loosened.” We need our trees. They provide oxygen, habitat for wildlife, shade and cooling, and protection from winds during bad storms. Developers plant palm trees after clearcutting an area. Palm trees don’t do any of those things. They are an ornamental grass. Additionally, we need the mangrove trees along the coast. They are instrumental in breaking up storm surge and protecting the coastline from erosion.
The second thing I saw was an ad that read, “There aren’t a lot of places like here.” If we don’t curtail what is happening, there won’t be any places like here, including here.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.