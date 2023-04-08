At 5:55 this morning my sleep was ended with the first of many Allegiant planes flying over my house. Thirty years ago my late husband and I built our home in a quiet, country Punta Gorda neighborhood and enjoyed decades of peace.
Now, I join many of my fellow taxpaying Charlotte County citizens in the realization that we live in the flight path of a very busy airport,, subject to the noise and I presume pollution of seven-day-a-week flights.
I am appalled by the apparent naiveté of the Charlotte County commissioners and Airport Authority members who have unleashed the hell hounds of unsupported growth. Allegiant is a for-profit, corporation beholden to only its shareholders. That our leaders have surrendered the very essence and soul of Charlotte County to them astonishes me.
Our roads and bridges cannot support the traffic Allegiant Air, and soon the monstrosity on the harbor, will bring. We do not have a workforce of the size needed for Allegiant operations. Affordable housing is almost nonexistent for residents or new arrivals.
Our water and sewer capacities are pushed beyond reasonable limits. Our Charlotte Harbor and Peace River are under constant attack of too many boats, too much pollution, increased water draw downs by the water authority.
I implore Punta Gorda City Council to not compound these problems. It is not your responsibility to enhance the profits of the Fishville folks. I stand for private property rights, but there is no need to expand these at the expense of the rest of its citizens.
