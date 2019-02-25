Editor:
As executive director of Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, former associate director of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, and a resident of Sarasota, I want to give a huge shout-out to Sen. Joe Gruters for filing SB 774 Animal Welfare.
A recent court ruling, Florida v. Milewski, highlighted a glitch in Florida law that gags veterinarians from reporting animal cruelty when they suspect evidence of criminal abuse in one of their patients. Sen. Gruters’ bill will allow veterinarians to report animal cruelty to law enforcement, while safeguarding the privacy of client records.
The bill also enacts several other crucial, commonsense animal welfare reforms. SB 774 allows courts to protect family pets in domestic violence restraining orders, so that Florida will finally join the 32 other states with such protections.
In addition, SB 774 will allow shelter euthanasia technicians to have the ongoing training they need to ensure shelter euthanasia is done humanely and with dignity.
It will also put a stop to deceptive “pet leasing” schemes operated out of puppy-selling pet stores where the dog is collateral for the lease, like a car or rent-to-own furniture. Buyers often don’t realize they’ve signed a lease and that they won’t even own the animal until making all of the monthly payments plus a large balloon payment at the end of the lease.
Thank you, Sen. Gruters, for leading the effort to pass this sensible, crucial bill during the 2019 session, for the benefit of Floridians and their pets.
Karen Slomba
Port Charlotte
