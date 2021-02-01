Editor:

To southwest Florida conservatives.

Congrats on re-electing Gruters, Steube, and supporting the most honorable Rick Scott. All are patriots who valiantly tried to overturn the crooked election and our flawed democracy.

Also, hats off to Gruters who declared Trump to be Spokesman of the Year - twice.

I loved how the Great Orange One last summer referred to an American treasure as "Yo seh might" - twice - displaying his intelligence.


And then in his shameless farewell speech at the airport to his fellow conservative patriots he said the virus cases will be "skyrocketing downward." Huh?

Keep up the good work Joe Gruters, and all you conservative patriots.

Ed Patmalnieks

Rotonda West

