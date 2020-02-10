Editor:
I am embarrassed for Joe Gruters. His commentary on the E-verify bill in the Sun reveals him to be a politician given to gross generalizations, simplistic thinking and faulty reasoning.
He begins with sweeping statements of alleged truth: immigration causes myriad problems from depressing wages, to increasing crime, to rank unfairness. I question what values underlie the thinking of a man who makes these gross statements as the basis for his ideas about how to solve the “problem” of immigration. It is no wonder that this type of thinking leads to his bill about how to solve the issue of immigration, E-verify.
E-verify offers simplistic solutions around which he can rally his supporters with cries of “Immigration is evil!” but stands little chance to create policies and procedures (which are sorely needed) for entry into the United States that are fair, doable and just. (E-verify requires employers to report immigrants who lack proper paperwork but lacks any promise of creating the real change in policy.) Gruters and other elected leaders owe the citizens they serve real problem solving based on facts and reflecting the values that voters like myself embrace.
I reject his rally cry to rise up against immigration while he neglects his responsibility to offer solutions. Along with other voters like myself, who dream of a country led by bright problems solvers who are capable and possessed of values we embrace, are mobilizing to find these candidates so that then we can vote for them. I suggest Gruters start looking for another job.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
