For the past five years, I’ve actively participated in North Port’s Adopt-A-Street program, as well as cleaning our beaches. The obvious goal is to remove debris/waste from areas that have been used as dumping grounds by those who should know better.
The item that I’ve found to be the most prevalently discarded item is the cigarette butt. To say that there are millions of them littering the area is to underestimate the problem.
I applaud Senator Gruters' efforts to eliminate discarded cigarette butts from our beaches. No one wants to lay out in a glorified ash tray!
And if you’re wondering what the difference is between an ass and a butt on the beach: The ass is the one selfishly littering the beach with butts.
Levko Klos
North Port
