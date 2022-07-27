LETTER: Gruters wants partisan school board races Jul 27, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Joe Gruters had proposed legislation that would make school board elections partisan meaning only voters registered as Republicans or Democrats would be able to vote in those elections.That would deny the nearly 90,000 NPA registered voters in Sarasota their voice in choosing school board members.Keep that in mind when choosing who to vote for between Gruters and Michael Johnson on Aug. 23.Norman R. WirtzNokomis Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Teen battles brain-eating amoeba; county denies it's in local waters COLUMN: When looking at hibiscus, pay attention to the foliage Boats burn at marina High-speed boat chase leads to Venice man's arrest Neighbor remembers Rose Marie Wiegand as kind Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Teen battles brain-eating amoeba; county denies it's in local waters COLUMN: When looking at hibiscus, pay attention to the foliage Boats burn at marina High-speed boat chase leads to Venice man's arrest Neighbor remembers Rose Marie Wiegand as kind
