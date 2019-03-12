Editor:
In response to my recent letter on abortion, I received literature from a Christian sect espousing their beliefs. As they seem to have the ability to track me down and I cannot return the favor, please consider this my reply.
There are many religious belief (or non-belief) systems in this world, all of which feel that they own the truth. Being able to practice according to your beliefs is considered religious freedom, and this is good. Expecting or trying to force others to live by your beliefs is religious tyranny, and this is bad.
Imagine, if you will, a country where everyone must follow the state-appointed religion, where people are stoned, maimed or killed for deviating from that religion. Do we really want to live like the Middle East theocracies? And don't forget that, should that ever come to pass in our country, yours might not be the government-approved way. You might even be forced to celebrate Christmas.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
