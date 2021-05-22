Editor:

Two terrorist supporting "news" agencies blown to bits by the IDF.

Israel airstrike destroys the building housing "news" agencies Al Jazeera, and AP.

Guess they'll have to find a new home from which to report their made up "Pallywood" video and biased anti-Zionist, anti-Semitic "news" from.

Maybe CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, or New York Times. have some spare space for rent. Better check Airbnb.

Joe Biden may be willing to send them a stimulus check. Just ask "The Squad" to send the word.

Eric L Sovern

North Port

