Editor:
Two terrorist supporting "news" agencies blown to bits by the IDF.
Israel airstrike destroys the building housing "news" agencies Al Jazeera, and AP.
Guess they'll have to find a new home from which to report their made up "Pallywood" video and biased anti-Zionist, anti-Semitic "news" from.
Maybe CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, or New York Times. have some spare space for rent. Better check Airbnb.
Joe Biden may be willing to send them a stimulus check. Just ask "The Squad" to send the word.
Eric L Sovern
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.