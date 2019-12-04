Editor:

The Thanksgiving dinner at Gulf Coast United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte was a success once again, due to all of the wonderful volunteers. Especially noticeable were the young children who volunteered to help. They were definitely a hit with the guest. The church youth made the wonderful table decorations.

Over 750 dinners were prepared and served, including take out and delivery, under the direction of Don Teague. Boy Scout Troop 776 set up our church for the dinner and then took down all the tables and set up the chairs for our Sunday services.

My sincere thanks to everyone.

Betsy MacDonald

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments