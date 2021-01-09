Editor:
On Dec. 25 the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church of Port Charlotte served 350 meals during a drive-through dinner. This was done under the direction of Pastor Becky Stevenson and Anne Devilbiss. The parishioners baked over 300 dozen cookies and Sue Betts and her crew boxed the cookies for distribution.
Many thanks to all of the volunteers who gave so generously of their time on Christmas day and the days prior to prepare the meals.
Betsy MacDonald
Port Charlotte
