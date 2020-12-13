Editor:

The Thanksgiving dinner at Gulf Cove U.M.C was a total success. Six hundred and fifty meals were served in a drive thru style.

A special thanks to Anne Devilbiss who oversaw the entire operation, in the unforeseen absence of Don Teague. Also a thanks to Al Currrent for smoking all the turkeys and to Pastor Becky and crew who baked all the pumpkin pies.

Praises go to all the volunteers who helped prepare and serve the food. The dinner could not have gone on without their help.

For the first time, we will do a drive-thru Christmas dinner on Christmas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your appetites and stop by.

Betsy MacDonald

Port Charlotte


