Recently, a 19-year-old teenager traveled from California to Nevada, where he purchased an assault rifle, aka machine gun, which was illegal for him to own in California. The gun dealer lives in the county outside of Reno selling guns out of his home, apparently to anyone with cash.
Put yourself in the gun dealer's shoes. Did he think the kid was going to go rabbit hunting? Did the thought cross his mind the 19-year-old might be nuttier than a fruit cake? If it is illegal for a 19-year-old to own a machine gun in California, how can a Nevada gun dealer sell it knowing the buyer will be returning to California?
Shouldn't he have notified the local California sheriff where the 19-year-old resides? Why didn't the gun dealer call the lad's parents and tell them their son wanted to buy a machine gun in Nevada?
Had the gun dealer done so he would have been exhibiting common sense. The gun dealer is guilty of depraved indifference and the families of the victims should bring suit in criminal and civil courts against the gun dealer for gross depraved indifference and let a jury decide.
In this case, you have an irrational give-a-damn gun dealer who sold a machine gun to a non-resident who happened to be insane regardless of his parent's claim that "he's a good boy."
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
