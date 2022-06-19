Editor:

Gun violence and the threat of gun violence have generated enormous costs to individuals, families and entire communities. The costs of making our schools safer alone are simply huge nationwide. In order to help raise funds to address such expenses perhaps every gun owner should be required to buy special gun insurance. Since there are more guns than people in the USA, potentially vast sums could be generated. The details would have to be determined.

A portion of the premiums could pay for guns lost or stolen. Insurance on guns used in crimes could provide aid to the victims, covering their medical or funeral expenses. No doubt, insurance companies would be happy to help develop appropriate policies. Maybe gun shop owners could be licensed to sell the insurance whenever a gun is purchased and be an extra source of profit. A portion of the income could be made available to pay for school and other public safety measures. Police departments could be better funded.

Premiums would have to be scaled to size and other characteristics of the given weapon. Twenty-two caliber plinker rifles would be insured at one rate, AR15s with several magazines at a much higher rate. Gun insurance rates could vary by the age of the owner or user, as do auto insurance rates. And so on.

Obviously, appropriate laws would need to be passed and suitable administrative agencies created. Citizens would be free to own guns but also be responsible for the costs generated.

Ted Zawistowski

Port Charlotte

