Editor:
Mr. Steube, as your constituent, I’m deeply concerned by the epidemic of gun violence.
Every month we see at least one more preventable gun massacre. Some 97% of Americans support strong background checks to purchase a gun. Yet you voted against this.
Most of us favor banning private ownership of assault weapons, as well as other common sense gun laws. How many more massacres must we endure before you and our other elected officials act to protect us?
Greg, when I met you on Aug. 29, I stated that the Second Amendment does not address assault weapons. That is true only because these guns didn’t exist in 1771. I apologize for inferring otherwise. Actually, to permanently ban these weapons of war nationally today would require a Supreme Court decision. And with each new mass shooting — from Columbine to Sandy Hook, Fort Hood to Parkland — the national debate over assault weapon ownership renews.
Clearly, you must act decisively now to end the clear and present danger of gun violence with gun sense and safety legislation. Then, hopefully, it won’t take another tragedy for the Supreme Court to finally listen to the great majority of Americans by permanently banning these assault weapons.
Please note that Americans do not want to ban or confiscate all guns, but only those with no other peacetime use than to result in mass carnage. Why would anyone object to that, I wonder?
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
