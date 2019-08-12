Editor:
If guns make a country safe, then the United States should be the safest country on earth. Shootings are a curse and cost lives and treasure. The majority don’t own guns and yet are expected to share the cost the gun manufacturers, gun stores and gun owners create.
Every gun store should pay $100,000 per year for a license and gun manufacturers a 100% tax on each gun sold. Owners of guns need to be certified and pay license fees. Ammunition must be classified as a controlled substance; six bullets per caliber would not be criminal. Possession of large amounts of bullets would be criminal with 10-year sentences. Existing ammunition would be bought back by gun stores and used to offset the new license fees.
With this new revenue gun owners, stores and manufacturers would alone shoulder the costs of gun violence and pay for the ammunition buy back.
Fewer bullets will keep our children safe.
We must eliminate the fear our children have in going to school, to the mall or to a concert.
The Constitution doesn’t give the gun lobby the right to stiff non gun owners with the costs.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
