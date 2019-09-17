Editor:
On the West Coast in particular, we see example after example of left-wing madness: blacklisting of Trump voters, attacks on the police, attacks on ICE, attacks by Antifa on conservatives, refusal to punish an illegal alien murderer, huge homeless populations living on the streets, and, declaring the NRA to be a terrorist organization. In the country as a whole we see leftists calling for the deaths of conservatives, we see attempts to put companies owned by Trump supporters out of business, we see doxxing of anyone who disagrees with leftist thought or uses the wrong pronoun or refers to the correct biological sex.
I have previously written about left-wing antics and their similarities to the period before the French revolution, and also about the millions of people who have suffered from other, leftist-inspired calamities in Russia, Germany, China, Cambodia and Venezuela. It probably can't happen here because of one big difference between those places and the USA: we are armed, and they were not. We have the second amendment, and they did not. When people ask, why have the second amendment, this is the answer. Our forefathers were wiser than we can ever fathom in preventing mob rule and in arming the general population, which will never give up this right.
The horrors of mass shootings are carried out by madmen or by disaffected men who were fatherless boys. However, most gun deaths are caused by criminals in Democrat-run cities like Chicago, Washington and Baltimore, and not by NRA members.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
